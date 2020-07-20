A big Tuesday coming up from the RBA - minutes and Lowe speak

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes and a speech from Governor Lowe are both due Tuesday 20 July 2020 

  • minutes at 0130GMT
  • Governor Lowe is at 0230GMT - topic is: COVID 19, the Labour Market and Public-sector Balance Sheets 
I posted on this on Friday but ICYMI, a reminder. 

Lowe has been a little happier, or at least less unhappy, about how the Australian economy is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown response. I suspect his stress level is notching back up again with the new shut down in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne. 

If you are not from Australia I should convey how big Melbourne is in relation to the other large cities in the country, this from Wiki gives you an idea:

Melbourne makes up around 20% of Australia's total population. Its a similar sized  component of the national economy. The debacle in Melbourne is a going to weigh on Australia's economic recovery ahead. 

RBA Governor Lowe looks like he just stepped in something unpleasant.
RBA Governor Lowe

