A big Tuesday coming up from the RBA - minutes and Lowe speak

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes and a speech from Governor Lowe are both due Tuesday 20 July 2020

minutes at 0130GMT

Governor Lowe is at 0230GMT - topic is: COVID 19, the Labour Market and Public-sector Balance Sheets



Lowe has been a little happier, or at least less unhappy, about how the Australian economy is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown response. I suspect his stress level is notching back up again with the new shut down in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne.





Melbourne makes up around 20% of Australia's total population. Its a similar sized component of the national economy. The debacle in Melbourne is a going to weigh on Australia's economic recovery ahead.





