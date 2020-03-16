A catch up to the central bank action so far today

Central bank talk dominates the headlines to start the week





With the latest decisions above, it means that the supposedly scheduled Fed and BOJ policy meetings later this week will not be taking place - since both central banks have chosen to act already today.





Despite action by global central banks to try and counteract the economic fallout from the virus outbreak, equities are being battered today with European indices down by 7-8% across the board and US futures also hitting limit down earlier in the day.









Also, the emergency maneuver isn't really exuding much confidence as it could be a signal that the liquidity and financial strains in the market right now is possibly more severe than what many would anticipate them to be.



