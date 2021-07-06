A China ICYMI - PBOC stepped up its ban on cryptocurrency operations

Given the move lower in Bitcoin I don't think many have missed this, but just in case ...

Info via China state media on a statement from the People's Bank of China yesterday:

issued a statement on Tuesday warning against risks associated with cryptocurrencies

financial and payment institutions are banned from providing operating venues or commercial promotions to cryptocurrencies

Direct and indirect services related to cryptocurrencies are also prohibited

Beijing Qudao Xingye Technology Co, which had provided software services for trade in cryptocurrencies, has been shut down by the authorities, according to the Tuesday statement. The company has been deregistered, and its website has been taken down.

also warned investors not to speculate in cryptocurrencies, and advised them to raise their awareness of the risks involved

Justin had the post as it happened:







