A forecast for halved RBA bond purchases in next phase of QE scale-back

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Westpac with their outlook for Reserve Bank of Australia policy in the new year. This in brief from a more detailed note:

  • The RBA's review of its bond buying program in February is likely to see a scaling back to a $2 billion weekly pace until May. 
  • Progress towards its objectives by February will be encouraging but the benefits of an immediate end to the program would not justify the potential costs. 
  • By May, the case will be clear that a very successful unconventional policy has done its job and the program can be wound up.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose