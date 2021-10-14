A huge menu of Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Thursday

Ahead for 14 October 2021 from the US Fed:

8.30 ET US, 1230 GMT:
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
  • to participate in an introductory exchange of views on the post-COVID monetary and financial environment before "Euro 50 Group Webinar: Coping with the Legacy of the COVID19 Crisis." 
9.00 ET US, 1300 GMT
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic 
  • to speak and participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before virtual "Candid Conversations" event hosted by the National Black MBA Association. 
  • Bostic is also expected to participate in "Rebuilding for All" panel before the 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute later.
13.00 US ET, 1700 GMT
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is scheduled to give an introductory speech and closing remarks before "Equitable Access to Small Business Credit" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. 
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin to speak on "Talking About Outcomes" before the Forecasters Club of New York. 
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams to moderate discussion before "Women in the Workforce" event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.
18.00 US ET, 2200 GMT  
Also, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker
  • to speak on the economic outlook virtually before the Prosperity Caucus
