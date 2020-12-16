A look at the Fed's central tendencies for GDP, employment and inflation

GDP revised higher in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, the projections in September were for 3.6 to 4.7%. The expectations are now for 3.7% to 5%. In 2022, the expectations were for 2.5% to 3.3%. That is now higher to 3.0% to 3.5%.



Unemployment rate was revised lower in both 2021 and 2022. The expectations for unemployment rate was revised lower to 4.7% to 5.4% from 5.0% to 6.2% in 2021. In 2022, the rate was lowered to 3.8% to 4.6% from 4.0% to 5.0%.



Headline PCe inflation was revised marginally higher in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, the PCE rate was revised up to 1.7% to 1.8% from 1.6% to 1.9% in 2021. In 2022, the rate was revised to 1.8% to 2.0% from 1.7% to 1.9%.



The expected federal funds rate remained unchanged.

The combination suggest the Fed will allow the economy to run hot to allow inflation to move back toward the 2% target having said that, the expectations for inflation is expected to remain below 2.1% at its peak for the headline and core inflation going out 2 2021