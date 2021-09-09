A summary of Fed commentary so far on the week

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Fed officials continue to make the case for tapering by year-end

As mentioned at the start of the week, the US non-farm payrolls miss may put a dent on Fed taper expectations but it isn't going to derail plans by the central bank itself to pursue discussions later in the month and taper by year-end.

At the moment, inflation is presenting a problem to policymakers and they want flexibility in dealing with that. And tapering is but the first step to try and gain that flexibility.

Later today, we'll be getting more Fed speakers with Daly, Evans, Kaplan, Bowman, Williams, Kashkari, and Rosengren set to speak.

