A third GOP Senator opposes the nomination of Judy Shelton to to Fed Board

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander

A 3rd GOP Sen. opposes the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board.  

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said:
I oppose the nomination of Judy shown because I am not convinced that she supports the independence of the Federal Reserve Board as much as I believe the board of governors should...
Senators Romney and Collins have also said they would oppose her nomination.  

UPDATE:
  • Has full backing of White House and her confirmation is expected.  

