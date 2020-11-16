A third GOP Senator opposes the nomination of Judy Shelton to to Fed Board

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander

A 3rd GOP Sen. opposes the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board.





Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said:



I oppose the nomination of Judy shown because I am not convinced that she supports the independence of the Federal Reserve Board as much as I believe the board of governors should...

Senators Romney and Collins have also said they would oppose her nomination.





UPDATE: