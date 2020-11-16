A third GOP Senator opposes the nomination of Judy Shelton to to Fed Board
Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander
Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said:
I oppose the nomination of Judy shown because I am not convinced that she supports the independence of the Federal Reserve Board as much as I believe the board of governors should...
Senators Romney and Collins have also said they would oppose her nomination.
UPDATE:
- Has full backing of White House and her confirmation is expected.