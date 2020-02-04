Ahead of markets in China opening for Wednesday - support measures so far and here is what is still to come

Nomura provide a summary of the market-supporting actions out of China (these have been discussed on ForexLive in prior days this week but this a nice summary)

PBOC:

cut the OMO rate by 10bps for both 7 and 14 day RRs



Monday PBoC injected CNY 2.1tln of short-term interbank liquidity (maturing loans offset some of this)

Tuesday the PBoC injected a further CNY net 00 bn yuan in RRs - largest single-day addition since January 2019

CSRC:

suspended securities lending from Monday until further notice

some funds were told to avoid actively selling stocks

prop traders at brokerages told they were not permitted to be net sellers of equities this week

would halt night sessions for futures trading

prop traders at brokerages told they were not permitted to be net sellers of equities this week would halt night sessions for futures trading to allow some share pledge contracts to be extended by as long as six months

MoF:

an interest subsidy scheme for new loans ear-marked for medical supply companies fighting coronavirus

policies to extend loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs which have been hit by the coronavirus

They go on with what is still expected to come:





PBOC expected to cut RRR by 50 to 100bp

more MLF operations and OMOs coming (to inject long & short-term liquidity into the banking system)



MLF rate cut (by 10bps) - to be relfected in the February Loan Prime Rate (on the 20th)

Other:



tax/fee cuts, waivers

boost to u/e and insurance benefits to people who have lost income or been infected with the virus

higher fiscal deficits

local governments to get more flexibility in easing restrictions on the property sectors





