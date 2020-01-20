Ahead of the BOJ meeting outcome - poll on what to expect

Reuters polling of economists ahead of the BOJ is more focused on meeting further out than this one.

Still, some of the comments reported are a decent guide to what is coming tomorrow:

Societe Generale:



"We don't expect the BOJ to ease further in the near term"

"The BOJ is expected to maintain its scenario projecting a pick-up in global growth, while sticking to its easy-policy bias to help the economy build momentum to hit its 2% inflation target"

Net, the Reuters poll expects that the BOJ will keep monetary policy steady

will slightly increase its economic growth forecast

Current settings, in brief:

short-term rates target -0.1%

10-year government bond yield target around 0%

-------

Unrelated to tomorrow's meeting but of interest:

41 economists polled by Reuters said the BOJ's negative rate policy did not help the economy and prices, while 17 said they did

Thus the majority of the polled economists expect the next move by the BOJ would be to taper its massive stimulus, possibly sometime next year













