Nomura on "an automatic stabilizer" for US stocks leading into July 31

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A snippet from Nomura on the US stockmarket leading into the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this month.

  • recent rhetoric by Fed Chair Powell suggests the "Fed put" is soon to be exercised
  • US macro surprise index has picked up
We even think there is an automatic stabilizer of sorts in place: 
  • even if US stocks were to fall off steeply between now and the July FOMC meeting, we would then expect the market to increasingly expect a rate cut of at least 50bp
  • and those expectations would presumably pull the stock market back up
---
Yep.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose