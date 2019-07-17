Nomura on "an automatic stabilizer" for US stocks leading into July 31

A snippet from Nomura on the US stockmarket leading into the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this month.

recent rhetoric by Fed Chair Powell suggests the "Fed put" is soon to be exercised

US macro surprise index has picked up

We even think there is an automatic stabilizer of sorts in place:

even if US stocks were to fall off steeply between now and the July FOMC meeting, we would then expect the market to increasingly expect a rate cut of at least 50bp

and those expectations would presumably pull the stock market back up



---

Yep.











