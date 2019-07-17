Nomura on "an automatic stabilizer" for US stocks leading into July 31
A snippet from Nomura on the US stockmarket leading into the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this month.
- recent rhetoric by Fed Chair Powell suggests the "Fed put" is soon to be exercised
- US macro surprise index has picked up
We even think there is an automatic stabilizer of sorts in place:
- even if US stocks were to fall off steeply between now and the July FOMC meeting, we would then expect the market to increasingly expect a rate cut of at least 50bp
- and those expectations would presumably pull the stock market back up
---
Yep.