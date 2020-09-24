An ICYMI fro BOJ Gov Kuroda - says highly possible support is coming for longer

In Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference Wednesday after an online meeting with corporate managers in Osaka the Gov said:

the Bank will consider extending its emergency support measures for companies facing financial difficulties beyond March 2021

"It's highly possible that we will extend (the program) if we judge it necessary"

Kuroda met with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day.





K referring to the BOJ's emergency scheme that includes

the provision of funds to banks that extend interest-free loans to struggling companies

purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds from lenders

---

Meanwhile, the BOJ minutes have passed by with barely a ripple:



