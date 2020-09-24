An ICYMI fro BOJ Gov Kuroda - says highly possible support is coming for longer
In Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference Wednesday after an online meeting with corporate managers in Osaka the Gov said:
- the Bank will consider extending its emergency support measures for companies facing financial difficulties beyond March 2021
- "It's highly possible that we will extend (the program) if we judge it necessary"
Kuroda met with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day.
K referring to the BOJ's emergency scheme that includes
- the provision of funds to banks that extend interest-free loans to struggling companies
- purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds from lenders
---
Meanwhile, the BOJ minutes have passed by with barely a ripple: