An ICYMI fro BOJ Gov Kuroda - says highly possible support is coming for longer

BOJ Gov Kuroda - says highly possible support is coming for longer

In Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference Wednesday  after an online meeting with corporate managers in Osaka the Gov said:

  • the Bank will consider extending its emergency support measures for companies facing financial difficulties beyond March 2021
  • "It's highly possible that we will extend (the program) if we judge it necessary" 
Kuroda met with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day. 

K referring to  the BOJ's emergency scheme that includes
  • the provision of funds to banks that extend interest-free loans to struggling companies
  • purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds from lenders
Meanwhile, the BOJ minutes have passed by with barely a ripple:
