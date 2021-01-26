Analyst says RBNZ to taper this year, hikes rates next year

Reserve Bank of New Zealand forecast via analysts at Capital Economics.

CE says economic data from NZ is improving

GDP growth

labour market

inflation

will all "be much stronger than the Bank has anticipated."







Capital Eco is calling for:

asset purchases to be wound down from this year

Bank hikes rates in 2022

And have 'pencilled in' 3 hikes to take the cash rate to 1.0% by the middle of 2023.



More:

the recovery in output occurred much faster than we had anticipated as GDP returned to pre-virus levels in Q3

most measures of underlying inflation surged in Q4 2020, all are now close the RBNZ's target mid-point

the NZ housing market "is running red hot"

"By the end of 2022 we expect inflation will have been around or above target for nearly two years and that employment should be above its maximum sustainable level. On that basis we expect the Bank to begin hiking rates at the end of 2022."



