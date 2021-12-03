Analysts expect the RBA will hike in Q1 2023 (from earlier expecting Q2 2023)

Polling on expectations for a Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike conducted by Reuters. 

16 of 25 economists expect at least one rate hike by the end of the first quarter of 2023
  • to 0.25% from the current 0.1%
  • was 11 of 25 in the previous poll in October 
Then expect a second rate hike in the second quarter of 2023 of 25 basis points to 0.50%
  • another of 25bps expected Q4 of 2023
Note that market pricing is for an earlier hike, looking for a first rate hike as early as July 2022. 

In the near term the RBA meet next week, Tuesday December 7 (statement due at 0330 GMT). While no move is expected at this meeting the recent pivot from Fed Chair Powell towards a quicker pace of tapering is prompting RBA analysts here in OZ to begin pondering a quicker taper from the RBA. The RBA is currently on an announced track to end its bond-buying in May 2022. 

RBA Gov. Lowe
