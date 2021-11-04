Analysts tip the December Bank of England meeting as 'live' (please make it stop)

The Bank of England delivered their decision on Thursday - no change to rates in a decision that wasn't even close, 7-2.

Read from the bottom up for the chronology:

Bank of England Monetary Policy meeting decision due 4 November 2021 - a line-ball call I'm scrolling through analysts notes and seeing the forecast for the December (16th) meeting - its 'live'. That is, there could be a hike! LOL. Take a moment and breathe folks. Its too early to total up who is tipping a hike and who is not, so I won't. I'm scrolling through analysts notes and seeing the forecast for the December (16th) meeting - its 'live'. That is, there could be a hike! LOL. Take a moment and breathe folks. Its too early to total up who is tipping a hike and who is not, so I won't.





Oh, as a ps, this:

Bailey: It is not our responsibility to steer markets on interest rates Huh. OK. Its going to be tough for the analysts now, comments from Bailey are henceforth of no value to the path ahead? I dunno. Huh. OK. Its going to be tough for the analysts now, comments from Bailey are henceforth of no value to the path ahead? I dunno.



















