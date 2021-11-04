Analysts tip the December Bank of England meeting as 'live' (please make it stop)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of England delivered their decision on Thursday - no change to rates in a decision that wasn't even close, 7-2.

Read from the bottom up for the chronology:
I'm scrolling through analysts notes and seeing the forecast for the December (16th) meeting - its 'live'. That is, there could be a hike! LOL. Take a moment and breathe folks.  Its too early to total up who is tipping a hike and who is not, so I won't.  

Oh, as a ps, this:
Huh. OK. Its going to be tough for the analysts now, comments from Bailey are henceforth of no value to the path ahead? I dunno. 

