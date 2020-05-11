Another bank weighs in against negative Federal Reserve rates

There are plenty of views, and market pricing, about to indicate the possibility of negative Fed rates ahead. For example, Guggenheim and DoubleLine.





JP Morgan don't like the idea of negative rates either (as a good rule of thumb, any banks with bond trading desks don't like ;-) ):

negative fed funds "may not necessarily be feasible in practice, even in the current rate environment"

"Negative yields are unfriendly to both MMFs and banks"

Market structure in the money markets "naturally works against the possibility of negative fed funds rates"

JPMorgan continues to believe that negative interest-rate policy isn't an option in the Fed's toolkit The note goes on with more, but you get the gist. ps. I am not saying JPM is not making reasonable points.









