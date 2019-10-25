Another piece suggesting the BOJ will leave policy unchanged next week
I posted a preview of the Bank of Japan policy meeting here earlier:
And this even earlier:
Reuters suggest also the BOJ will remain on hold:
- "Global risks persist but aren't imposing huge damage on domestic demand yet. Markets are also calm," said one of the sources. "There aren't many factors that justify acting now."
- If the BOJ were to ease, the most likely option would be to take short-term rates deeper into negative territory, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
- "The BOJ still has ammunition in stock. But there aren't that many left," another source said.
---
In addition the policy announcement and statement the Bank will issue update outlook forecasts:
- quarterly forecasts
- expected to say, yet again, that the CPI will head towards 2%