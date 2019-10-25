Another piece suggesting the BOJ will leave policy unchanged next week

I posted a preview of the Bank of Japan policy meeting here earlier:

And this even earlier:

Reuters suggest also the BOJ will remain on hold:

"Global risks persist but aren't imposing huge damage on domestic demand yet. Markets are also calm," said one of the sources. "There aren't many factors that justify acting now."

If the BOJ were to ease, the most likely option would be to take short-term rates deeper into negative territory, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

"The BOJ still has ammunition in stock. But there aren't that many left," another source said.



---

In addition the policy announcement and statement the Bank will issue update outlook forecasts:

quarterly forecasts

expected to say, yet again, that the CPI will head towards 2%





