Another preview of the FOMC next week, a cut … and another in September (maybe)

A snippet from a note via Standard Chartered with an Federal Open Market Committee outlook for July 31 and beyond.

StanChart forecast for rates:

expect FOMC to lower the federal funds target rate by 25bps in July

see a growing prospect of a second 25bps rate cut in September

(Stan Chart current second cut is forecast in December, say a Sep cut would be instead of)





For the Statement and presser:

We expect the description of the US economic situation in July's statement to be broadly similar to that in the June statement

The statement and the press conference are likely to note heightened uncertainty over the growth outlook and describe the 25bps cut as a pre-emptive move.

It is also possible - though not likely, in our view - that either or both will go a step further, raising the possibility of a series of consecutive cuts.

If the commentary emphasises growth concerns (in the context of muted inflation), this would indicate to us that the Committee will favour a further 'insurance' cut and then will wait to see whether the economy (and inflation) responds - unless stronger evidence emerges of a significant slowdown in global growth and a consequent impact on the US economy.









