Another RBA preview (this time an as consensus on hold call)

I found a few calling for the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut today:

But … the overwheleming majority have the Bank on hold. Other previews:

One of the consensus calls is from TD:



RBA forecasts assume 2 further cuts, which we expect in November 2019 and May 2020.

The risk to our forecast is for the Bank to pull the trigger earlier, not later.

The Bank is likely to reiterate it remains open to cutting further 'if needed'.

'Additional evidence' such as poor Q2 GDP after this last week's poor Q2 construction and building approvals data could trigger an October cut.

weaker inventories print implies downside risk to TD's 0.6% q/q and the mkt 0.5% Q2 GDP forecast. In contrast, property prices are resuming their march higher. We will look for any changes in language around these contrasting risks.



Westpac:

We expect ... the next rate cut to occur in October.

A key signal around the Governor's Statement ... will be whether he continues with the wording "ease monetary policy further if needed".

We are aware that the Governor is concerned about global developments and probably would like to retain some flexibility to respond to an unexpected global shock - better to cut rates in October and allow flexibility to move again in December rather than delay until November and have to do consecutive November/ December moves.

There also seems little reason to delay beyond October - we know that the RBA's August inflation, wages, and unemployment forecasts were revised down despite assuming two more rate cuts - one in 2019 and one in early 2020.









