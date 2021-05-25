Another RBNZ monetary policy meeting preview - quick snippet

This Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting preview is via Morgan Stanley.

We expect the RBNZ's May MPS to have a similar outcome to that seen in February: that the RBNZ will sound dovish, but continued tapering and an upward revision to the unconstrained OCR is likely to signal to the market that normalization is to continue

We continue to see NZD strength on crosses, such as versus AUD and JPY, but we are neutral on NZD/USD overall...NZD/JPY looks attractive to us amid policy divergence and robust liquidity conditions

The RBNZ announcement and statement are due on Wednesday 26 May 2021 at 0200 GMT.





