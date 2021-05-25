Another RBNZ monetary policy meeting preview - quick snippet
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting preview is via Morgan Stanley.
- We expect the RBNZ's May MPS to have a similar outcome to that seen in February: that the RBNZ will sound dovish, but continued tapering and an upward revision to the unconstrained OCR is likely to signal to the market that normalization is to continue
- We continue to see NZD strength on crosses, such as versus AUD and JPY, but we are neutral on NZD/USD overall...NZD/JPY looks attractive to us amid policy divergence and robust liquidity conditions
The RBNZ announcement and statement are due on Wednesday 26 May 2021 at 0200 GMT.
