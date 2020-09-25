ANZ do not expect the RBA to cut in October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

There are plenty of Reserve Bank of Australia opinions all over the place:

ANZ now (bolding mine):
  • There have been a number of surprises this week. First up the market has reached the judgment that the prospect of a 'micro' rate cut in October or November is very real. The level of the Apr-24 bond implies that after Debelle's speech this week the market sees the chance of a cut as close to 40%. 
  • We don't think the RBA will move in October, but this pricing seems broadly fair given its continued reference to the additional options at its disposal.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose