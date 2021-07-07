ANZ forecast an RBNZ cash rate hike in November
Westpac tipped a November hike earlier today:
The day before November calls were made by ASB and BNZ. It was quite the day in NZ on Tuesday:
- Heads up for NZD traders - the next RBNZ Monetary Policy Review is July 14
- NZD/USD on the rise after the QSBO and ASB's RBNZ cash rate hike call
- New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline 7% (vs. -13% prior)
- NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday London time
- Market pricing for an RBNZ November rate hike is above 70%
- With the market now 90% priced, the path to a higher OCR this year has been abruptly cleared. We have been highlighting the risk of it, but we are now formally picking a November kick-off on a journey to a 1.75% OCR by Feb 2023.