ANZ forecast an RBNZ negative cash rate from April 2021

ANZ Reserve Bank of New Zealand  outlook:

  • RBNZ has made it clear that a negative OCR is next 
  • once QE has largely run its course
  • We are forecasting a 50bp cut to -0.25% in April, strongly foreshadowed (if not promised) at the February MPS
  • A bank funding for lending programme will accompany it.
ASB the same:

