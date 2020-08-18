ANZ forecast an RBNZ negative cash rate from April 2021
ANZ Reserve Bank of New Zealand outlook:
- RBNZ has made it clear that a negative OCR is next
- once QE has largely run its course
- We are forecasting a 50bp cut to -0.25% in April, strongly foreshadowed (if not promised) at the February MPS
- A bank funding for lending programme will accompany it.
ASB the same:
- ASB are now looking for a negative cash rate in New Zealand with rate cuts taking the OCR to -0.5% most likely by April next year.