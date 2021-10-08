ANZ NZ RBNZ rate hike outlook - note there are downside risks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted on how BNZ see the rate hike cycle from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand evolving:

ANZ are not looking for a similar rise:
  • we continue to expect that the RBNZ will only gradually raise the OCR to a peak of 1.5% by the end of 2022 – and there’s downside risk even to that
ANZ citing (this in very brief):
  • ... the RBNZ ... want to bring monetary policy back to a point where it's having a neutral impact on capacity pressures. Basically, taking their foot off the accelerator, but not slamming on the brakes. 
  • This economy has piled on a mountain of debt to get through the crisis, and it won't take much of a lift in interest rates for that debt to become a serious anchor. 
  • Ongoing lockdown won't do much for confidence either.
ANZ graph the vax rollout in NZ, still a ways to go:
I posted on how BNZ see the rate hike cycle from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand evolving:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose