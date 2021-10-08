ANZ NZ RBNZ rate hike outlook - note there are downside risks

I posted on how BNZ see the rate hike cycle from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand evolving:

ANZ are not looking for a similar rise:

we continue to expect that the RBNZ will only gradually raise the OCR to a peak of 1.5% by the end of 2022 – and there’s downside risk even to that

ANZ citing (this in very brief):

... the RBNZ ... want to bring monetary policy back to a point where it's having a neutral impact on capacity pressures. Basically, taking their foot off the accelerator, but not slamming on the brakes.

This economy has piled on a mountain of debt to get through the crisis, and it won't take much of a lift in interest rates for that debt to become a serious anchor.

Ongoing lockdown won't do much for confidence either.

ANZ graph the vax rollout in NZ, still a ways to go:



