ANZ warn the biggest regret the RBNZ may have is waiting too long to hike

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Economists at ANZ in New Zealand are pondering a sooner than expected Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike:

  • We've upgraded our labour market forecasts
  • we now expect a faster fall in unemployment to under 4% by 2023

  • We're already seeing risks that OCR hikes might be needed even sooner than our February 2022 expectation, with CPI inflation forecast to hit 3% this year (with upside risk), and the labour market rapidly approaching full employment. 
  • The RBNZ continues to highlight their 'least regrets' strategy. They will want to see continued broad-based improvements across all their labour market indicators - crucially wage inflation and underutilisation. That's defensible, but there's a growing risk that the biggest regret could soon become waiting too long to hike.
Bolding mine. 

