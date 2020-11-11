ANZ says the RBNZ has less justification for rushing into a negative OCR

ANZ analysis of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement today, this in summary:

  • RBNZ today retained a dovish tone about the medium-term outlook, while acknowledging and welcoming robust recent data
  • It “must remain prepared” to provide additional support if necessary
  • There was no change to the OCR, forward guidance, or OCR forecasts. However, the unconstrained OCR track suggested the RBNZ now considers around 100bp less stimulus necessary
  • Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) will launch in December, with relatively few strings attached, with loans for a three-year duration
  • Despite the RBNZ’s ongoing dovish rhetoric, the evolving balance of risks suggests less justification for rushing into a negative OCR. We are now forecasting an RBA-style 15bp cut to 0.10% at the May MPS, with a highly conditional further 35bp cut in August taking the OCR to -0.25%.
Markets are reading similar implications, pricing out a negative OCR and taking NZD up:

