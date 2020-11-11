ANZ says the RBNZ has less justification for rushing into a negative OCR

RBNZ today retained a dovish tone about the medium-term outlook, while acknowledging and welcoming robust recent data

It “must remain prepared” to provide additional support if necessary

There was no change to the OCR, forward guidance, or OCR forecasts. However, the unconstrained OCR track suggested the RBNZ now considers around 100bp less stimulus necessary

Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) will launch in December, with relatively few strings attached, with loans for a three-year duration