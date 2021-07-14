ANZ shift its forecast for the RBNZ to an August rate hike

ANZ moved their forecast to November last week also.

Now project a cash rate hike on the 18th of next month (the next scheduled Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting).

NZ cash rate is currently 0.25%, ANZ look for a 25bp increase to 0.5%

ANZ:

We are now forecasting the OCR to be lifted by 25bp in August, with CPI and labour market data to provide the final evidence the RBNZ requires.

Another active day in New Zealand!