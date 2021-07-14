ANZ shift its forecast for the RBNZ to an August rate hike
ANZ moved their forecast to November last week also.
- Now project a cash rate hike on the 18th of next month (the next scheduled Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting).
- NZ cash rate is currently 0.25%, ANZ look for a 25bp increase to 0.5%
ANZ:
- We are now forecasting the OCR to be lifted by 25bp in August, with CPI and labour market data to provide the final evidence the RBNZ requires.
- New Zealand bank ASB now forecasting an August RBNZ cash rate hike
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ announcement sends the NZD higher
- NZD/USD higher after the RBNZ tilts more hawkish than was expected
- RBNZ policy decision minutes: 'least regrets' decision is reducing some support sooner
- RBNZ policy announcement - says level of stimulus to be reduced