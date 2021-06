ANZ out with a call on the Reserve Bank of Australia.

expect the RBA to tighten in two steps in H2 2023

to take the cash rate to 0.5% by end-2023

Citing "as the conditions it has set out for such a move are met"

inflation sustained above 2.0%

and wages growth above 3%





Background to this is the RBA telling us time and again that they will not be hiking until 2024 at the earliest ... ANZ says no, going earlier.