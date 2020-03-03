ASB forecasts the RBNZ to cut cash rate in March and again in May

RBNZ to cut by 25bp im March and then also in May. ASB had previously expected an on hold year for the RBNZ.

Adjust their view based on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak globally

ASB say government fiscal support is better in this situation but monetary policy has a role also as part of a co-ordinated response

ASB point to the cut from the RBA -

"reinforces that central banks are now much more inclined to step in and provide support to economies"










