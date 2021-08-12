Asia next week - highlights include China 'activity data' for August and the RBNZ monetary policy decision

Next week, on Monday 16 August 2021 at 0200 GMT we'll get 'activity data' for the Chinese economy for July:

retail sales

factory output

investment

Signs of any or all of these slowing will further add to concerns that the economic recovery momentum in China is slowing.





On Wednesday 18 August its Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision time, with widely held expectations of a 25bp rate hike from the Bank.