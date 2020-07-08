Atlanta Fed Bostic (non-voter): Need appropriate level of caution as we reopen economy
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic takes part in online discussion of economyThe Atlanta Fed Pres. Andrew Bostic is taking part in a online discussion on the economy. He says:
- Fiscal virus relief has really helped
- he has not seen spike in the evictions that some expected
- need appropriate level of caution as we reopen the economy
- virus spikes raise questions on outlook for reopening
The comments are middle-of-the-road and not earth shattering. The Federal Reserve is on hold for an extended period of time (i.e. years). They have already done a lot from a monetary policy standpoint, and provided support (and promised additional support) in the case of further erosion.