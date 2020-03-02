Atlanta Fed GDPNow 1Q estimate rises to 2.7% from 2.6% last

Up from the February 27th.









The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2020 is 2.7 percent on March 2, up from 2.6 percent on February 28. After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management and the construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth decreased from 2.3 percent to 2.2 percent, and the nowcasts of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth and first-quarter real government spending growth increased from 5.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, to 5.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



ForexLive The next estimate comes in at March 6th. In their own words:

