Atlanta Fed GDPNow 3Q forecast 2.3% versus 2.2% last

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.3 percent on August 26, up from 2.2 percent on August 16. After this morning's advance durable manufacturing report from the U.S. Census Bureau, a decrease in the nowcast of the contribution of nonresidential equipment investment to the third-quarter real GDP growth from 0.30 percentage points to 0.26 percentage points was offset by an increase in the nowcast of the contribution of inventory investment to the third-quarter real GDP growth from -0.47 percentage points to -0.43 percentage points.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, August 30. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.