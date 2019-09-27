Atlanta Fed GDPNow 3Q tracker at 2.1% vs 1.9% last week

The Atlanta Fed is out with it's 3Q GDP tracker

The Atlanta Fed is out with its most recent estimate for third-quarter GDP growth. The growth rate is now projected to rise by 2.1%. That is up from the 1.9% estimate from September 18.





In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.1 percent on September 27, up from 1.9 percent on September 18. After last week's and this week's data releases by the National Association of Realtors, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, an increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth more than offset a decrease in the nowcast of third-quarter real consumer spending growth.













ForexLive Later this morning the New York Fed will release its latest estimate for third-quarter (and forth quarter) growth as per their model. Last Friday they moved up their estimate to 2.2% from 1.6% in the previous week (the 4Q was moved up to 2.0%).

The next forecast will be on Tuesday, October 1.