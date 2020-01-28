Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 4Q growth rises to 1.9% from 1.8% previously

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 4Q GDP growth rose to 1.9% from the 1.8% estimate from January 17.

In their own words

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2019 is 1.9 percent on January 28, up from 1.8 percent on January 17. After last week's and this week's data releases by the National Association of Realtors and the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -2.3 percent to -2.0 percent.

The next estimate will be tomorrow January 29.



The 1st cut of the 4Q GDP will be released on Friday at 8:30 AM ET. The economist estimate expect a gain of 2.1%.