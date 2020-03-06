Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for GDP growth rises to 3.1% from 2.7% last

Divergence with the New York Fed Nowcast estimate

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q GDP growth rises to 3.1% from 2.7% in the prior report (from March 2). Their estimate runs in contrast to the New York Fed nowcast estimate which was lower to 1.71% from 2.1% last week.









In the Atlanta Fed's own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2020 is 3.1 percent on March 6, up from 2.7 percent on March 2. Following data releases by the Institute for Supply Management, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth and first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth increased from 5.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, to 6.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of first-quarter real government spending growth increased from 1.7 percent to 2.1 percent.





The next report will be until March 17.

