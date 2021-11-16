Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate rises to 8.7% from 8.2%

GDP estimate for the fourth quarter 2021





The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for the 4Q GDP came in at 8.7% from 8.2% after recent economic data including retail sales and industrial production. In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is 8.7 percent on November 16, up from 8.2 percent on November 10. After the November 10 GDPNow update and subsequent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, increases in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 9.1 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively, to 9.3 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively, were slightly offset by a decrease in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real government spending growth from 3.5 percent to 2.9 percent.

The next estimate will be released on Wednesday, November 17



