Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast sees 2.0%. NY Fed Nowcast sees 1.8%.

Federal Reserve GDP trackers for 3Q growth are out

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for 3Q GDP is out and they now see growth at 2.0%. that down from 2.3% in their last report. In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.0 percent on August 30, down from 2.3 percent on August 26. After yesterday's and this morning's releases from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth decreased from 3.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, to 3.2 percent and -0.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the NY Fed is also out with their weekly will GDP forecast for the 3rd quarter. They see growth unchanged at 1.8% in the current week (actually moved from 1.76% to 1.80% this week)

















ForexLive PS 1.8% to 2.0% growth certainly not going to cut it with the President

Models are models. The two Federal Reserve district banks are in effect in competition with each other in predicting growth given inputs into their respective model. As a result, you get different results. What we are seeing in the current week, however, is more the convergence of the two measures (Atlanta has come down from higher 2.3% forecast). With the two within 0.2% of each other, that is much better than 0.5% divergence.