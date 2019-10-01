Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for 3Q growth cut to 1.8% from 2.1% previously

Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast for 3Q

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 1.8 percent on October 1, down from 2.1 percent on September 27. After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management and the construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real private fixed-investment growth decreased from 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, to 2.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.





The next report will be on Friday, October 4.










