Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for third-quarter growth remains steady at 1.8%

Projected growth remains below 2%



The Atlanta Fed GDP now tracker for third-quarter growth remained steady at 1.8%.





In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 1.8 percent on October 24, unchanged from October 17 after rounding. After this morning's advance durable manufacturing report from the U.S. Census Bureau, this morning's new home sales and construction costs from the U.S. Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors' existing-home sales release on Monday, the nowcast of real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 0.3 percent to 0.0 percent.









The next report will be released on Monday, October 28