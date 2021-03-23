St. Louis Fed President Bullard with clarification, once again - Fed is now less pre-emptive

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bullard clarified, yet again, the Federal Reserve's new framework in his comments today

  • "We have said we'll be less pre-emptive [on rate hikes] than we otherwise would have been, less Greenspan-ian than we otherwise would have been."
I'm just highlighting this comment here  - other Fed officials have backed well away from tapering remarks and the odd rate hike comments as Powell has kicked ass on emphasizing what Bullard says - the Fed will be waiting, not pre-empting.  



