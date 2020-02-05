Atlanta GDPNow 1Q estimate remains unchanged at 2.9%

The last estimate was on February 3

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for the 1Q US growth remains unchanged at 2.9%. The last report was on February 3.







In their own words:







The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2020 is 2.9 percent on February 5, unchanged from February 3. After yesterday's and this morning's data releases from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management, an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real business fixed investment growth was offset by slight decreases in the nowcasts of the contributions of real private inventory investment and real net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth.

The next report will be on Friday, February 7







