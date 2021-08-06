AUD barely moving over RBA Governor Lowe's testimony

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is not conveying much concern over the economy in his remarks:

The economy has come back, its bounce has been quicker & stronger than expected

However, the comeback has been interrupted by the Delta variant COVID-19 outbreaks

Once that's over the economy is expected to bounce back quickly when restrictions end

The RBA expects wages and core inflation to remain subdued

The RBA's stimulus is providing substantial support

AUD/USD is not doing much at all dribbling a few tics lower. Arrow indicating where Lowe started:







