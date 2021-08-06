AUD barely moving over RBA Governor Lowe's testimony

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is not conveying much concern over the economy in his remarks:

  • The economy has come back, its bounce has been quicker & stronger than expected
  • However, the comeback has been interrupted by the Delta variant COVID-19 outbreaks
  • Once that's over the economy is expected to bounce back quickly when restrictions end
  • The RBA expects wages and core inflation to remain subdued
  • The RBA's stimulus is providing substantial support
AUD/USD is not doing much at all dribbling a few tics lower. Arrow indicating where Lowe started:
