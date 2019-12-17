AUD dips a few tics - the RBA minutes were quite downbeat

Reserve Bank of Australia, post on the minutes is here:

Scanning down the list of main points they are not indicating much positivity at the Bank. Given the flow of data its good the RBA is paying attention.





The next meeting is in February (the 4th), January is a holiday for the Bank. Updated forecasts will be made for this meeting. The Bank is in monitoring mode (monitoring the impact of the rate cuts we had this year), as they've said numerous times. February is live as of now, let's see how the data evolve.





AUD dipped on the release, and had been a bit lower when I wrote the headline to this post … back to barely changed now (the move had been tiny regardless)











