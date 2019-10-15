Oct. RBA minutes: Prepared to ease further if needed to support growth and jobs
Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia octo October 2019 policy meeting.
- board judged case for easing at October meeting outweighed arguments against a move
- board prepared to ease policy further if needed to support growth, jobs
- reasonable to expect extended period of low rates would be required
- board members noted trend to lower rates globally
- discussed possibility rate cuts might have less impact than in past
- judged lower rates would still have an impact through the AUD
- members noted export demand had been supported by lower level of the AUD
- discussed risk that low rates would over-inflate home, asset prices
- saw limited risks of excessive borrowing for now, but warranted monitoring
- board discussed case for keeping rate cuts in reserve for emergencies
- decided lower level of rates best way to lessen impact of any negative shocks
- mining, housing sectors seemed to have reached "turning points"
- no sign as yet that household consumption responding to rate cuts, tax rebates
- strong jobs growth being met by equally strong increase in labour supply
- leading indicators point to slowdown in jobs growth in quarters ahead
- China-US trade, tech disputes a significant downside risk to global outlook
Note the comments on the AUD above also. RBA encouraging it lower.
Full text here: