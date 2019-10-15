Oct. RBA minutes: Prepared to ease further if needed to support growth and jobs

board judged case for easing at October meeting outweighed arguments against a move

board prepared to ease policy further if needed to support growth, jobs

reasonable to expect extended period of low rates would be required

board members noted trend to lower rates globally

discussed possibility rate cuts might have less impact than in past

judged lower rates would still have an impact through the AUD

members noted export demand had been supported by lower level of the AUD

discussed risk that low rates would over-inflate home, asset prices

saw limited risks of excessive borrowing for now, but warranted monitoring

board discussed case for keeping rate cuts in reserve for emergencies

decided lower level of rates best way to lessen impact of any negative shocks

mining, housing sectors seemed to have reached "turning points"

no sign as yet that household consumption responding to rate cuts, tax rebates

strong jobs growth being met by equally strong increase in labour supply

leading indicators point to slowdown in jobs growth in quarters ahead

China-US trade, tech disputes a significant downside risk to global outlook

The dovish tone evident in the statement on the day of the meeting his not contradicted by the minutes. Its no secret the RBA is well and truly in easing mode. I bolded a couple of pints above. Pluses and minuses noted, but the Bank erring on the sside of accommodating ( … cough) the minuses for now.