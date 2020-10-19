AUD lower as RBA Kent speaks - reiterating scope for further policy easing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speech and Q&A:

AUD/USD has dropped as Kent says again (Lowe said as much on Thursday last week) that further easing is bing considered.

rba kent aud/usd
