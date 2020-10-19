AUD lower as RBA Kent speaks - reiterating scope for further policy easing
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speech and Q&A:
AUD/USD has dropped as Kent says again (Lowe said as much on Thursday last week) that further easing is bing considered.
