AUD spiked above 0.7200 on the RBA announcement - back to little changed now

The Reserve Bank of Australia left policy unmoved:

Which was expe4cted.

The Bank stuck a bit of pressure onto the government and its budget due ;later:
  • Both fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time given the outlook for the economy and the prospect of high unemployment.
  • Public sector balance sheets in Australia are in good shape, which allows for continued support, with the Australian government budget to be announced this evening  

AUD/USD spiked but came back. Its sitting just above the highs of its earlier range now:

