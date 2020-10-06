AUD spiked above 0.7200 on the RBA announcement - back to little changed now

The Reserve Bank of Australia left policy unmoved:

Which was expected.





The Bank stuck a bit of pressure onto the government and its budget due ;later:

Both fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time given the outlook for the economy and the prospect of high unemployment.

Public sector balance sheets in Australia are in good shape, which allows for continued support, with the Australian government budget to be announced this evening



AUD/USD spiked but came back. Its sitting just above the highs of its earlier range now:












