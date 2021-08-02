AUD to come under selling pressure if the RBA announces today that it delays tapering
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is Tuesday 3 August 2021, Governor Lowe's statement due at 0430 GMT.
Earlier:
- AUD will come under selling pressure if the RBA announces that it delays the tapering in weekly bond purchases beyond September
- The correlation of the AUD with iron ore and the CSI-300 is far from statistically relevant but the bearish seasonality is overwhelming and market ructions in China suggest it is too soon to try and pick a bottom in the AUD in the short-term
