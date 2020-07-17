AUD traders - big week for monetary and fiscal policy coming up - RBA & Treasury updates

Tuesday 21 July 2020 will bring two Reserve Bank of Australia events:

0130GMT is the RBA July meeting minutes

0230GMT is a speech from RBA Governor Lowe - topic is: COVID 19, the Labour Market and Public-sector Balance Sheets

On Thursday 23 July Australian Treasurer Frydenberg delivers the latest economic statement update

information about government support programs that will follow after September will be the focus of the statement

Both monetary and fiscal policy are supportive, Lowe will likely emphasise the need for both to remain so. Downside risks to the economy are heightening again due the resurgence of the virus in Melbourne and the city's lock down.

I'll have more on these upon apprioach next week.





