AUD traders - Governor Lowe to speak next week, and other RBA events

Coming up from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week:

Minutes of June 2021 Monetary Policy Meeting
  • Tuesday 15 June 2021, 11.30 am Sydney time, which is 0130GMT
Philip Lowe, Governor speech, topic is: From Recovery to Expansion
  • venue is the Australian Farm Institute Conference
  • Thursday 17 June at 10.10 am Sydney time, which is 0010GMT
RBA Bulletin also on Thursday 17 June 2021, 11.30 am Sydney / 0130GMT

Not from the RBA, but Thursday will also bring the Australian jobs report for May 2021 (data due at 0130GMT). I'll have previews posted on approach.

The July RBA meeting is still a ways off (the 6th, announcement due at 0430GMT) and is being increasingly expected to deliver a QE trimming announcement:
And, (much, much) further on down the road:
